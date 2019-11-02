UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Many Points Of Convergence Between China, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that there are many commonalities between the UAE and China and this is why "we consider China an exemplar model.

"

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the remarks in in exclusive interview with China’s predominant state broadcaster China Central Television, CCTV, on his vision of the UAE and relations with China.

"I have seen China’s fast rise in construction, education, civilization and technology. This is what we learn from. There are many points of convergence between China and the UAE and this is why we consider China an exemplar model.

"More than 10 years ago, I held a lecture at the Gulf University in Bahrain, in which I said that global power is heading East - and by that I meant China. China will lead the global economy," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Education China UAE Dubai Rashid Lead Bahrain National University TV From

Recent Stories

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

20 minutes ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

8 minutes ago

'When journalists are targeted, societies as a who ..

8 minutes ago

JUI-F march hit Kashmir cause: Umer Ayub

8 minutes ago

Cambodian Police Rule Out Foul Play in UK Tourist' ..

8 minutes ago

Tokyo, Moscow to Discuss Joint Activity on Kurils, ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.