Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that there are many commonalities between the UAE and China and this is why "we consider China an exemplar model.

"

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the remarks in in exclusive interview with China’s predominant state broadcaster China Central Television, CCTV, on his vision of the UAE and relations with China.

"I have seen China’s fast rise in construction, education, civilization and technology. This is what we learn from. There are many points of convergence between China and the UAE and this is why we consider China an exemplar model.

"More than 10 years ago, I held a lecture at the Gulf University in Bahrain, in which I said that global power is heading East - and by that I meant China. China will lead the global economy," Sheikh Mohammed added.