Many untapped opportunities for partnership with Senegal, says Economy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Senegal represents an important trade and logistics partner for the UAE and there are broad prospects for developing cooperation with "this friendly country that has many untapped opportunities," said Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, the Economy Minister added that Senegal is an important commercial and investment centre in West Africa, especially given its political stability, geographical location and vital natural resources.

Al Mansouri affirmed that the visit of Senegalese President Macky Sall to the UAE will yield positive outcomes and open new channels to expand the scope of existing partnerships across various fields, calling the visit a "new and important step" in strengthening mutual relations.

He pointed out that economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Senegal span many vital sectors such as hospitality and tourism, agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, marine and port operations, and real estate development; with leading Emirati companies operating vital investment projects in Senegal, including DP World, Emirates Airlines, Abraaj, and the pharmaceutical company Julphar.

According to Ministry figures the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Senegal between 2011-2018 amounted to AED15.2 billion.

Non-oil foreign trade between the two nations indicate a steady growth in bilateral relations, as non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2019 amounted to about AED1.25 billion, with a growth rate of about 4.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Non-oil exports from the UAE to Senegal during the first half of 2019, amounted to about AED174 million, a growth of more than 27 percent compared to the first half of 2018, and imports during the same period grew by 6.6 percent.