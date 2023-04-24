UrduPoint.com

Maqta Gateway Acquires TTEK Inc. To Serve International Markets With Single Window Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single window solution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group’s digital arm, today announced the acquisition of TTEK Inc, a developer of border control solutions and customs systems, to reinforce its market position as a leading digital trade and holistic Single Window solution provider.

The total purchase consideration for the acquisition (Enterprise Value) of 100% ownership amounts to US$26.7 million with an upfront payment of US$17.1 million.

The acquisition will extend Maqta Gateway’s existing digital trade solutions portfolio by incorporating border optimisation management solutions, utilising disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced risk analytics.

TTEK’s solutions merge deductive and inductive analytics with predictive modelling to form a powerful machine-learning platform for customs, immigration, policing and border agencies. TTEK’s solutions use more than 1.5 million risk indicators and AI predictive modelling to establish more reliable border security controls.

Maqta Gateway aims to leverage TTEK’s R&D hub in Vietnam and its extensive expertise in customs and border modernisation solutions across Africa, middle East, North America and Australia to strengthen its service offering on the unified Single Window solution and expand it internationally with enhanced security, tracking and regulatory enforcement.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “The acquisition of TTEK Inc. will bring near-term and sustained synergistic benefits to AD Ports Group, including fast time-to-market delivery and significant sector expertise.

The comprehensive custom Single Window solution provided through this acquisition has high demand in international markets, including Central Asia.

TTEK’s existing trade expertise in the Middle East supports the Group’s ambition to widen its digital trade solutions within the region. The near-term pipeline includes international markets that are strategically important to the Group. The acquisition of TTEK reinforces the Group’s commitment to supporting the leadership’s vision and positions Abu Dhabi at the frontier of global trade.”

Commenting on the acquisition of TTEK Inc, Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group, said, “TTEK demonstrated compelling proficiency and extensive market know-how in developing and implementing customs and border optimisation solutions across several international markets.

Incorporating TTEK’s cutting-edge predictive-technology-based solutions into our Single Window solution will improve border security, trade facilitation, customs revenue management and more, strengthening the Group’s value proposition as a Single Window solution provider.”

Scott Murray, Chief Executive Officer of TTEK Inc, expressed confidence in the acquisition, saying, “TTEK bridges strategic, tactical, and operational perspectives for customs modernisation and trade facilitation. We are confident in supporting Maqta Gateway to reinforce its position as a globally integrated digital trade services player.”

The transaction is subject to the completion of condition precedents within the next 45 days.

Related Topics

Africa Australia Abu Dhabi Enterprise Vietnam Middle East Hub Border Market National University Asia Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

2 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

11 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

13 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

14 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.