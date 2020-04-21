UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maqta Gateway Announces New Commercial Offering For Warehouse Storage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Maqta Gateway announces new commercial offering for warehouse storage

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of Abu Dhabi Ports has announced the expansion of its digital logistics solution, Margo, with the addition of a new commercial offering for warehouse storage.

The new offering presents customers with the opportunity to book standard warehouses or specialised temperature-controlled storage facilities to safely store their perishable goods, including food items and medical supplies for short and medium periods through simplified paper-free booking processing and remotely-managed reservations.

This new service leverages the simplicity, convenience and cost-effectiveness of the existing Margo platform.

Among the current warehouse offerings, customers can book Grade A warehouse facilities, one of the highest industry standards achievable within warehouse management and storage, which are also conveniently located in the heart of the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi and easily accessible from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Gateway and Head of Digitalisation Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "We are pleased to bolster the capabilities of our highly-acclaimed Margo platform by providing innovative solutions for customers in search of short- and medium-term storage for their goods, through a streamlined digital service that is user-friendly, efficient and cost-effective.

"

"Considering that storage of food and medical supplies is of the highest priority in these pressing times, I am pleased to announce that we will be waiving Margo Warehouse’s processing fees in the interim period for such facilities following its launch," Al Dhaheri added.

Unveiled in November 2019 during Maqta Gateway’s 5th Digital Trade Community Forum, Margo is a digital marketplace for logistics services, including cargo clearance and delivery solutions, enabling consumers importing personal goods from anywhere around the world through Khalifa Port or the Abu Dhabi International Airport to clear and have their goods delivered directly to their homes anywhere in the UAE.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi November 2019 From Industry Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Letters sent to commissioners to ensure sale of ed ..

3 minutes ago

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

3 minutes ago

It's difficult to live without playing cricket: Ba ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates announces limited passenger flights to mo ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petition pe ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket Australia warns of 'hundreds of millions' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.