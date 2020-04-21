Maqta Gateway announces new commercial offering for warehouse storage

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of Abu Dhabi Ports has announced the expansion of its digital logistics solution, Margo, with the addition of a new commercial offering for warehouse storage.

The new offering presents customers with the opportunity to book standard warehouses or specialised temperature-controlled storage facilities to safely store their perishable goods, including food items and medical supplies for short and medium periods through simplified paper-free booking processing and remotely-managed reservations.

This new service leverages the simplicity, convenience and cost-effectiveness of the existing Margo platform.

Among the current warehouse offerings, customers can book Grade A warehouse facilities, one of the highest industry standards achievable within warehouse management and storage, which are also conveniently located in the heart of the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi and easily accessible from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Gateway and Head of Digitalisation Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "We are pleased to bolster the capabilities of our highly-acclaimed Margo platform by providing innovative solutions for customers in search of short- and medium-term storage for their goods, through a streamlined digital service that is user-friendly, efficient and cost-effective.

"

"Considering that storage of food and medical supplies is of the highest priority in these pressing times, I am pleased to announce that we will be waiving Margo Warehouse’s processing fees in the interim period for such facilities following its launch," Al Dhaheri added.

Unveiled in November 2019 during Maqta Gateway’s 5th Digital Trade Community Forum, Margo is a digital marketplace for logistics services, including cargo clearance and delivery solutions, enabling consumers importing personal goods from anywhere around the world through Khalifa Port or the Abu Dhabi International Airport to clear and have their goods delivered directly to their homes anywhere in the UAE.