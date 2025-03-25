Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) AD Ports Group today announced a strategic partnership agreement signed between its digital arm, Maqta Technologies Group, and the Indra Group to explore opportunities for jointly offering digitalisation services and solutions for ports, logistics, and trade across Europe, the middle East, and Africa.

The agreement outlines that Maqta Technologies Group and Indra Group will collaborate and leverage their technical expertise to develop solutions for smart ports and trade digitalisation. This includes Port Community Systems (PCS), port, maritime, and logistics Single Windows, as well as solutions to enhance the logistics chain's efficiency and sustainability.

Additionally, they will focus on port, multi-modal terminal, and border management systems, as well as other smart mobility solutions, which will enhance the market offerings of both companies.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Technologies Group and Digital Cluster - AD Ports Group, said, “By forging strong collaborations, where shared vision of innovation and sustainability unlock opportunities of mutual success and growth, we fast-track our international ambitions.

Partnership agreements, such as this with Indra, mark yet another milestone, in addition to serving as a gateway to Europe and Africa. Maqta Technologies’ proven expertise in driving seamless digital transformation of trade and logistics processes will offer a key competitive advantage.”

Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group, said, “This agreement constitutes another step forward in Indra's international growth strategy, in this case in its Mobility business, in close collaboration with a prominent ally such as Maqta Technologies, which, in addition to its extensive knowledge of technology for trade and the port and logistics sector, has significant access to high-potential regional markets from the UAE. Indra will bring its expertise in port technology, deployed in more than 70 ports worldwide.”

Both sides emphasised the importance of this partnership in driving international growth and delivering competitive advantages through seamless digital transformation.

This agreement not only strengthens their market offerings but also opens new opportunities for mutual success and growth in high-potential regional markets.