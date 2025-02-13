Open Menu

March 1 Likely First Day Of Ramadan 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The International Astronomical Centre announced on Thursday that most Islamic countries will observe the crescent of the Holy Month of Ramadan on Friday, 28th February 2025.

According to Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, the crescent may be visible by telescope in some parts of the Islamic world on that Friday.

Given that the conjunction occurs before sunset and the moon sets after sunset in all Islamic regions, it is expected that most Islamic countries will declare Saturday, 1st March, as the first day of Ramadan.

