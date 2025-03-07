March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that this month’s pension payments will be disbursed as early as the 24th instead of the 27th of March 2025.

The early disbursement reflects GPSSA’s commitment to ensuring pensioners receive their payments promptly and serves as a gesture of appreciation for their contributions to the nation. The move aims to support retirees and their families in managing household expenses and preparations ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The pension payments disbursed include civilians subject to the laws implemented by the GPSSA, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with the pension laws applicable to them.

