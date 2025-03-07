Open Menu

March 2025 Pension Payments To Be Disbursed On 24: GPSSA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that this month’s pension payments will be disbursed as early as the 24th instead of the 27th of March 2025.

The early disbursement reflects GPSSA’s commitment to ensuring pensioners receive their payments promptly and serves as a gesture of appreciation for their contributions to the nation. The move aims to support retirees and their families in managing household expenses and preparations ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The pension payments disbursed include civilians subject to the laws implemented by the GPSSA, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with the pension laws applicable to them.

Related Topics

March

Recent Stories

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

11 hours ago
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

11 hours ago
 Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

13 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East