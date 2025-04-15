March 2025 Warmest On Record In Europe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) March 2025 was the warmest March ever recorded in Europe and the second warmest globally, according to the latest monthly bulletin from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
March 2025 had an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 14.06°C, 0.65°C above the 1991-2020 average for March.
In March 2025, most of southern Europe saw wetter-than-average conditions, in particular over the Iberian Peninsula, which was hit by a series of severe weather events and saw widespread floods. Further wetter-than-average regions include Norway, parts of Iceland and north-western Russia.
"March 2025 was the warmest March for Europe, highlighting once again how temperatures are continuing to break records," said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.
A notable exception to these widespread warm conditions was the Iberian Peninsula, with cooler-than-average temperatures, as well as northern Morocco.
Globally, the average surface air temperature for March 2025 was 14.06ºC – which is 0.65ºC above the 1991-2020 average for March, and only 0.08ºC below the warmest March on record (which was last year).
The month of March also saw the second-warmest global sea surface temperature outside the polar regions at 20.93ºC. The highest was recorded in March last year, at 21.05°C.
Arctic sea ice reached its lowest monthly extent for March in the 47-year satellite record, at 6 percent below average. This marks the fourth consecutive month in which the sea ice extent has set a record low for the time of year.
Recent Stories
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital5 minutes ago
-
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe5 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks6 minutes ago
-
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in United States36 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM36 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to $68.68 pb1 hour ago
-
UAE statement on anniversary of conflict in Sudan attributed to Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister f ..1 hour ago
-
China delivers key components for world's largest 'Artificial Sun'2 hours ago
-
Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models3 hours ago
-
China's Hainan unveils policy to boost commercial space sector3 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California3 hours ago
-
U.S. annual natural gas production from Eagle Ford to grow to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026: EIA11 hours ago