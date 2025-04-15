Open Menu

March 2025 Warmest On Record In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) March 2025 was the warmest March ever recorded in Europe and the second warmest globally, according to the latest monthly bulletin from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

March 2025 had an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 14.06°C, 0.65°C above the 1991-2020 average for March.

In March 2025, most of southern Europe saw wetter-than-average conditions, in particular over the Iberian Peninsula, which was hit by a series of severe weather events and saw widespread floods. Further wetter-than-average regions include Norway, parts of Iceland and north-western Russia.

"March 2025 was the warmest March for Europe, highlighting once again how temperatures are continuing to break records," said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

A notable exception to these widespread warm conditions was the Iberian Peninsula, with cooler-than-average temperatures, as well as northern Morocco.

Globally, the average surface air temperature for March 2025 was 14.06ºC – which is 0.65ºC above the 1991-2020 average for March, and only 0.08ºC below the warmest March on record (which was last year).

The month of March also saw the second-warmest global sea surface temperature outside the polar regions at 20.93ºC. The highest was recorded in March last year, at 21.05°C.

Arctic sea ice reached its lowest monthly extent for March in the 47-year satellite record, at 6 percent below average. This marks the fourth consecutive month in which the sea ice extent has set a record low for the time of year.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Europe Norway Lead Iceland Morocco March From

Recent Stories

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

5 minutes ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

5 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

6 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

36 minutes ago
 Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

3 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

12 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East