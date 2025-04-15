March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) March 2025 was the warmest March ever recorded in Europe and the second warmest globally, according to the latest monthly bulletin from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

March 2025 had an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 14.06°C, 0.65°C above the 1991-2020 average for March.

In March 2025, most of southern Europe saw wetter-than-average conditions, in particular over the Iberian Peninsula, which was hit by a series of severe weather events and saw widespread floods. Further wetter-than-average regions include Norway, parts of Iceland and north-western Russia.

"March 2025 was the warmest March for Europe, highlighting once again how temperatures are continuing to break records," said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

A notable exception to these widespread warm conditions was the Iberian Peninsula, with cooler-than-average temperatures, as well as northern Morocco.

Globally, the average surface air temperature for March 2025 was 14.06ºC – which is 0.65ºC above the 1991-2020 average for March, and only 0.08ºC below the warmest March on record (which was last year).

The month of March also saw the second-warmest global sea surface temperature outside the polar regions at 20.93ºC. The highest was recorded in March last year, at 21.05°C.

Arctic sea ice reached its lowest monthly extent for March in the 47-year satellite record, at 6 percent below average. This marks the fourth consecutive month in which the sea ice extent has set a record low for the time of year.