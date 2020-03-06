UrduPoint.com
March 22 Deadline For Abu Dhabi Traffic Fines' 50% Discount: ADP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

March 22 deadline for Abu Dhabi traffic fines' 50% discount: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, General Headquarters has urged the public to take advantage of the 50 percent discount on traffic violations committed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which ends on 22nd March.

The Abu Dhabi Police called on all motorists to take advantage of the announcement, to ensure payment of their traffic fines within the said period, and to settle their legal status.

ADP also expressed hopes that the initiative will provide drivers with an incentive to reduce the burden of fines incurred as a result of traffic violations and to adhere to roads and traffic systems and laws that ensure the safety and security of the general public.

In December last year, the Abu Dhabi Police announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines and cancellation of vehicles impounded and black traffic points committed in the emirate before 22nd December 2019, for a period of three months.

