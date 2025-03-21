March Pensions To Be Disbursed Next Monday: GPSSA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) This month’s pension payments will be distributed on Monday, 24th March 2025, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced, aiming to provide ample time for families to prepare for Eid al-Fitr.
The total value of pension payments disbursed for this month is AED819,423,724.66 with an evident increase of AED52,966,438 in comparison March of last year, during which the value of pensions disbursed amounted to AED766,457,286.56.
A total number of 49,401 pensioners and beneficiaries will benefit from the disbursement of pensions this month, an increase of 1,461 customers in comparison to March 2024 during which 47,940 pensioners and beneficiaries benefited from the disbursement.
Expenditures incurred include civilians subject to the laws implemented by the GPSSA, alongside beneficiaries whose files are managed by the Authority on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the pension laws by which they are subjected to.
