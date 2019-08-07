marhaba unveils newly expanded airport lounge at Dubai International Airport

Following the recent opening of its new facility at Changi Airport, marhaba, one of the world’s fastest growing passenger services providers, has expanded its lounge at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 by 400 square metres, increasing its capacity by 50 percent

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Following the recent opening of its new facility at Changi Airport, marhaba, one of the world’s fastest growing passenger services providers, has expanded its lounge at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 by 400 square metres, increasing its capacity by 50 percent.

Located at Concourse "B", the lounge now features comfortable seating for 300 guests, a spacious dining area, a quiet zone for relaxation, and shower facilities. It is open 24 hours a day and offers fast Wi-Fi and all-day dining catering to a wide range of dietary and ethnic requirements.

marhaba’s ever-growing network includes five lounges at the Dubai International Airport, two at Singapore's Changi Airport, and one each at the Dubai World Central, Melbourne Airport, Jinnah International Airport (Karachi), Geneva Airport and Zurich Airport. In the financial year 2018-19, marhaba hosted over 2.5 million passengers in its lounges.

Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice President, UAE Airport Operations, dnata, said, "We are delighted to further enhance the travel experience of Dubai's passengers by expanding one of our most popular lounges.

Our spacious lounge at Terminal 3 is open for passengers of all airlines and travel classes, offering excellent services and world-class cuisine. We stay committed to ensuring a memorable, hassle-free airport journey for marhaba customers in Dubai and beyond."

marhaba’s Dubai lounges can be used by members of several airport lounge programmes, including LoungeKey, Priority Pass, Dragon Pass, as well as for customers holding a range of bank cards, including Mastercard and the Diners Club cards. Other travelers can also purchase lounge access by making an online booking at www.marhabaservices.com or by walking in and paying AED210 for on the spot access.

Besides its lounge services, in the UAE, marhaba also offers comprehensive meet & greet services for travellers, including a fast-track clearance through arrivals or departures and helping with transfers and baggage.