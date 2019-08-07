UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marhaba Unveils Newly Expanded Airport Lounge At Dubai International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

marhaba unveils newly expanded airport lounge at Dubai International Airport

Following the recent opening of its new facility at Changi Airport, marhaba, one of the world’s fastest growing passenger services providers, has expanded its lounge at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 by 400 square metres, increasing its capacity by 50 percent

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Following the recent opening of its new facility at Changi Airport, marhaba, one of the world’s fastest growing passenger services providers, has expanded its lounge at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 by 400 square metres, increasing its capacity by 50 percent.

Located at Concourse "B", the lounge now features comfortable seating for 300 guests, a spacious dining area, a quiet zone for relaxation, and shower facilities. It is open 24 hours a day and offers fast Wi-Fi and all-day dining catering to a wide range of dietary and ethnic requirements.

marhaba’s ever-growing network includes five lounges at the Dubai International Airport, two at Singapore's Changi Airport, and one each at the Dubai World Central, Melbourne Airport, Jinnah International Airport (Karachi), Geneva Airport and Zurich Airport. In the financial year 2018-19, marhaba hosted over 2.5 million passengers in its lounges.

Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice President, UAE Airport Operations, dnata, said, "We are delighted to further enhance the travel experience of Dubai's passengers by expanding one of our most popular lounges.

Our spacious lounge at Terminal 3 is open for passengers of all airlines and travel classes, offering excellent services and world-class cuisine. We stay committed to ensuring a memorable, hassle-free airport journey for marhaba customers in Dubai and beyond."

marhaba’s Dubai lounges can be used by members of several airport lounge programmes, including LoungeKey, Priority Pass, Dragon Pass, as well as for customers holding a range of bank cards, including Mastercard and the Diners Club cards. Other travelers can also purchase lounge access by making an online booking at www.marhabaservices.com or by walking in and paying AED210 for on the spot access.

Besides its lounge services, in the UAE, marhaba also offers comprehensive meet & greet services for travellers, including a fast-track clearance through arrivals or departures and helping with transfers and baggage.

Related Topics

Karachi World UAE Dubai Bank Melbourne Singapore Geneva National University All Million Airport

Recent Stories

Iran to Showcase Own Version of Russian S-300 Miss ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 27.4m fine imposed on profiteers in 2019 in Fai ..

5 minutes ago

Discussion for promotion of Hindko language held

5 minutes ago

Iranian, Iraqi Provinces Agree to Promote Economic ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab to achieve 9mln tree plantation target: Raf ..

9 minutes ago

CTD registers case in Quetta's Mission Chowk blast ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.