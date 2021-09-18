UrduPoint.com

Mariam Al Suwaidi Accredited As FTAF Assessor Expert

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

Mariam Al Suwaidi accredited as FTAF assessor expert

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI,18th September 2021 (WAM) - Financial Action Task Force (FATF) accredited Dr. Mariam Butti Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO of Securities and Commodities Authority, as the first UAE woman to be chosen as an accredited assessor expert in evaluating the systems of combating money laundering and terrorism financing and the effectiveness of these systems using the evaluation methodology issued in 2013 by FATF within the second cycle.

Based on this accreditation, the FATF will use the assistance of the deputy CEO of Securities and Commodities Authority in the evaluation processes carried out by FATF with the second cycle of evaluation.

Commenting on the resolution, Dr. Al Suwaidi stated that: "This accreditation reflects the continuous efforts of the Securities and Commodities Authority under the leadership of the Chairman of its board of directors, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy, and its keenness to actively contribute to the activities and initiatives of the UAE in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, within the framework of the role entrusted to it in implementing the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

It also reflects the international community’s appreciation of the UAE’s global standing."

It is indicated that the FATF is an intergovernmental organization based in Paris, and established in 1989 A.D. The group studies methods of money laundering and terrorism financing and examines the trends and techniques related to these activities and the necessary measures to combat them. It also undertakes the task of preparing and developing the policies related to combating money laundering and terrorism financing methods locally and internationally.

The group focuses its efforts on adopting and implementing measures aimed at protecting the financial system and following up on the progress made by member states in implementing the necessary measures in this regard. It (FATF) cooperates with other relevant international bodies in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and encourages the adoption and implementation of all appropriate measures to achieve its objectives at the global level.

