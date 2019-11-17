(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, attended on Sunday, a reception hosted by Peter Claes, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception, held at Saadiyat Rotana in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Belgian community.