ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State attended Tuesday a reception hosted by Francisca Elizabeth Mendez Escobar, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The reception, held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhab, was attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Mexican community