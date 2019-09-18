UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mariam Almheiri Attends Mexican Embassy's Reception

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy's reception

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State attended Tuesday a reception hosted by Francisca Elizabeth Mendez Escobar, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The reception, held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhab, was attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Mexican community

Related Topics

UAE Independence Mexico Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

1 hour ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

1 hour ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

2 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

2 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

1 hour ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.