Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day Of Clean Energy Inspires Countries To Adopt Solutions To Accelerate Energy Transition

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 10:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, stated that the UN General Assembly (UNGA) acknowledging 26th January as the International Day of Clean Energy, is a pioneering step that will encourage countries to adopt solutions aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy and realising emission reduction targets by 2030 to help limit global warming to 1.5°C, avoid the worst effects of climate change and maintain a liveable climate.

Almheiri emphasised that the proclamation of International Day of Clean Energy is the culmination of the joint efforts of the UAE and Panama by introducing the draft resolution, highlighting the UAE's endeavour to adopt clean energy solutions on a global scale and encouraging countries to place those solutions at the top of their priorities in an effort to accelerate energy transition.

Almheiri said, "Accelerating energy transition is a key topic at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be hosted by the UAE in November, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This transition should be done in an equitable manner that takes into account energy security and ensures the availability of much-needed financing and technologies. Clean energy technology is one of the most important solutions in the energy transformation system."

“Driving energy transition, UAE leads from the forefront having invested over US$57 billion in energy transition projects locally and globally.

Further, a strategic partnership between the UAE and US aims to invest US$100 billion on clean energy projects with the goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally in both countries and around the world by 2035,” she added.

"The UAE has made voluntary climate commitments, the most important of which is to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030, as per its Third Update of its Second Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), complementing our goals to achieve Net Zero by 2050. To fulfil these commitments, the UAE has recently updated the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and launched the National Hydrogen Strategy," Almheiri explained.

Almheiri concluded, “These efforts - in addition to activating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and some of the world's largest solar power plants in the UAE – inspire us continue our pursuit to serve as a global clean energy model that encourages others to embrace effective and impactful solutions in their path towards creating a sustainable future and providing a clean environment for living, growth and prosperity. The UAE will always be at the forefront of countries seeking to achieve these goals to protect the planet for our generation and the ones that follow."

