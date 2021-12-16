UrduPoint.com

Mariam Almheiri Highlights Importance Of Innovation In Sustainable Development At ABB Seminar

Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development at ABB Seminar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, today delivered a keynote speech at the ABB Seminar on Innovation and Learning for Sustainable Solutions at the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Co-hosted by the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland and the Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation ABB, the high-level event drew the participation of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, along with regional officials and Swiss and Swedish government representatives.

These included Anna Hallberg, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs, Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, and Jan Thesleff, Commissioner-General at the Committee for Sweden’s Participation at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Almheiri said, "From climate change and water scarcity to air pollution and waste management, every challenge can be transformed into an innovation-led opportunity that unlocks substantial socio-economic and environmental benefits. However, to realise these benefits, we need to scale innovation ecosystems that involve multiple stakeholders at national, regional, and global levels. Because facing global challenges calls for global action and collaboration, sharing ideas and best practices, and basically learning from each other.

"

She added, "We in the UAE believe in the instrumental role of innovation and technology in building a sustainable future. Our country ranks first regionally and 33rd out of 132 nations in the Global Innovation Index 2021."

The Minister said, "We are using innovation to tackle every aspect of the climate crisis. One of the prime examples is the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate or AIM for Climate. This global initiative, led by the UAE and the US, seeks to mobilise investments in agricultural innovation and R&D that are critical to mitigating climate change and feeding the world’s growing population. With 35 member countries and four billion US Dollars’ worth of increased investments to date, AIM for Climate is the kind of bold move we need to leverage innovation on a global scale to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."

She noted that in the fight against climate change, developing and adopting emerging technologies to reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency is the decisive factor for success.

She said, "In our drive to reach net zero by 2050, we will harness the combined expertise of our academic institutions and major industrial players to create practical innovative solutions that lower the carbon footprint of every sector."

