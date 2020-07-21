Mariam Almheiri opens ‘Agricultural Entrepreneurship Forum’ in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, opened the "Agricultural Entrepreneurship Forum" organised by Ajman business Women Council, which is part of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The virtual forum was held under the slogan, "How to start my agricultural project and contribute to reinforcing food security," in cooperation with the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture, ICBA.

In her speech during the first part of the forum on the UAE and its role in women’s economic empowerment with an emphasis on entrepreneurship in agriculture, Almheiri, said, "Due to the significant support of the UAE’s leadership, Emirati women are fully capable of playing an efficient role in creating a sustainable future for the country, not only in the area of food security but in all vital sectors."

She added that the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, have always supported Emirati women. "Due to Sheikha Fatima’s work, women have become key partners in the development process, and entrepreneurship is among the key sectors in which Emirati women are contributing," she further added.

Stressing that this is the best time for Emirati women to invest in agriculture, Almheiri stated, "The UAE has prioritised this sector to ensure our food security, and we have considerable confidence in women and female entrepreneurs who can drive the process of positive transformation in the food sector and create a global model of agriculture in the UAE. I am confident that the Ajman Business Women Council can play a major role in this area."

The UAE, due to its full readiness and the substantial support of its leadership, has managed to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, which has affected many vital sectors around the world, including agriculture and food, she noted.

"We have learnt from our leadership that with every crisis there is an opportunity, and the coronavirus pandemic has had a positive effect on this sector, due to the drafting of plans to ensure food security. Modern agricultural technologies are among our key future priorities, and we plan to increase the use of these technologies and agricultural investments based on these technologies," she said in conclusion.