DAVOS, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs at the Presidential Court and Group CEO of 2pointZero, underscored the UAE's commitment to global collaboration and innovative solutions for food systems transformation and sustainable development during her participation in the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Almheiri engaged in two prominent panel discussions, contributing valuable insight, and highlighting the UAE's proactive role in addressing critical global challenges.

In a panel discussion titled 'breaking Down Food', Almheiri emphasised the urgency of integrating nutrition within the food, climate, and agriculture ecosystems.

She spoke as part of the panel alongside Johan Westman, Chief Executive Officer at AAK; Ana Luísa Virgínia, Chief Financial Officer at Jerónimo Martins; and David John Haines, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Food Group.

She emphasised, "Food systems transformation is one of the critical challenges of our age", but if successful implemented could "unlock shared economic growth and prosperity, increase the resilience and food security for hundreds of millions of people, reduce negative impacts of climate change and improve the nutrition, health and well-being of everyone."

Almheiri highlighted the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action as a landmark achievement that has helped to elevate nutrition as a central component of global climate action and emphasised the power of partnerships and innovation in driving progress.

She specifically referenced the successful UAE-Gates Foundation Partnership, which has included the AIM for Scale joint venture aimed at mobilising finance and scaling up action in developing nations.

Mariam Almheiri said, "I am convinced that such partnerships are critical for leveraging innovation in global food systems projects. What one partner lacks, the other contributes. When working in tandem towards a shared vision, this approach is extremely powerful."

During the panel' Leaders for a Sustainable MENA: Climate, AI, and Finance', Almheiri discussed innovative partnership models and pathways for collaboration between international and regional stakeholders.

She highlighted the crucial role of government-led frameworks, dynamic value networks, green finance mobilisation, capacity-building programmes, and technology adoption in empowering businesses to actively participate in the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Almheiri spoke alongside high profile participation, including Noor Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development of Bahrain and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development, as well as Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia.

She added, "Governments play a vital role in creating the policy clarity necessary to mobilise the private sector in support of NDCs. 2PointZero is a very good example, as a private company operating globally, we contribute to these frameworks by aligning our investments with the objectives of NDCs.

"2PointZero helps catalyse private-sector solutions that align with national climate targets and demonstrate measurable progress toward reducing emissions across sectors. This alignment between national strategies and private-sector action drives real progress toward emissions reductions, as businesses can directly contribute to achieving national climate goals."