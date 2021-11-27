UrduPoint.com

Mariam Almheiri Tours Netherlands Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

Mariam Almheiri tours Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, visited the Netherlands pavilion in the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai, a smart structure brimming with sustainable solutions revolving around the water-energy-food nexus.

Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, Dr Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Netherlands in Dubai, Douwe Buzeman, Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands to the UAE, and Niels Bouwman, Director of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the Minister and accompanied her on the tour.

She learned about the leading experience of the Netherlands in promoting sustainability across the board with an emphasis on energy, water, and food, and about the most important technologies and innovations the country leverages to advance development in various fields.

She congratulated Lody Embrechts and the pavilion officials on winning the Architectural Digest Design Award 2021 in the Innovation & Sustainability category, and receiving the GSES Circular Footprint certificate and the RISE certification from the Expo organisation and GSES System.

The Minister underscored the commitment of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to building synergies with international stakeholders with the aim of stepping up sustainability and environmental protection efforts, enhancing food and water security, and driving the energy transition and climate action to help achieve sustainable development and build a better future for the next generations.

Related Topics

Water UAE Dubai Netherlands 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 New air freight route links south China, Peru

New air freight route links south China, Peru

5 minutes ago
 Three more Chinese irrigation projects designated ..

Three more Chinese irrigation projects designated world heritage structures

9 minutes ago
 Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

9 minutes ago
 Gamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will N ..

Gamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than L ..

9 minutes ago
 'Shape shifting' US painter Mark Bradford explores ..

'Shape shifting' US painter Mark Bradford explores racial tensions in Portugal s ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.