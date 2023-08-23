Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhancing global climate action and conservation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, has affirmed the UAE's readiness to host the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP28) this November, in collaboration with all associated partners and entities.

She underscored the UAE's pivotal role in advancing global climate initiatives, safeguarding our natural environment and Earth, and paving the way for a brighter future for subsequent generations.

Minister Almheiri said, “Today marks the start of a 100-day countdown to the Conference of the Parties events in the UAE. This is a moment we have been looking forward to, as it highlights the UAE's efforts in tackling climate change on both a national and international scale. We see COP28 in the UAE as a living testament to our achievements and a hopeful glimpse into the future. It represents a crucial juncture in our commitment to assist humanity in confronting one of its most profound challenges.”

She added, “The UAE's approach to climate action hinges on inclusivity and synchronised efforts across a spectrum of stakeholders, encompassing Federal and local government bodies, the private sector, and community members from diverse backgrounds. This united strategy guarantees broad participation, reflecting the UAE's commitment to tackle climate change, adjust to its socio-economic impacts, meet our international environmental pledges, and aim to aims to limit the global temperature rise to well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to further limit it to 1.5°C. This objective remains within the world's reach.”

Almheiri continued, “As we gear up for COP28, our focus remains on forging a resilient climate and ecological future, collaborating closely with all stakeholders to amplify our conference's global goals. Recent times have showcased the UAE's unwavering commitment to its climate pledges, especially with the update of our Nationally Determined Contributions and the bold target of cutting emissions by 40 percent by 2030, based on the business-as-usual scenario.

This aligns with the UAE's goal of reaching Net Zero by 2050, complemented by the introduction of the National Hydrogen Strategy and the revised National Energy Strategy 2050. Additionally, there has been a surge in collaborative endeavours with the local community and the private sector, all aimed at bolstering the UAE's environmental initiatives, from emission reduction and sustainable food security to biodiversity conservation, nature preservation, sustainable financing, the circular economy, and more.”

She stated, “In the context of the UAE’s 'Year of Sustainability' in 2023, the 100 days before COP28 will see a myriad of initiatives unveiled by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, along with other pertinent governmental and private entities in the UAE. These endeavours will further our environmental and climate objectives across different sectors. Backed by our visionary leadership, the UAE will host COP28 equipped with a developmental blueprint that emphasises sustainability and reinforces the UAE's leading position in this crucial domain.”

“Collaboration and inclusivity stands at the heart of our endeavours, and it will mould a brighter future for us and the coming generations. As we come together, we will engage in thoughtful discussions, share expert perspectives, and collectively navigate sustainable solutions for the betterment of our environment. We will transform climate change challenges into opportunities and, united in our efforts, we will ensure that COP28 becomes a defining moment in the UAE's and humanity's pursuit of a sustainable future marked by prosperity, development, and global advancement,” the Minister of Climate Change and the Environment concluded.