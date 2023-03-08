Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatting climate change and achieving global sustainability goals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, asserted that women are at the forefront of efforts to find innovative solutions to combat climate change and achieve global sustainability and environmental preservation goals.

In a statement to mark International Women’s Day, Almheiri said, “Women in countries around the world are playing a vital and essential role in efforts to tackle climate change at every level. And despite so many women suffering the economic and social consequences of climate change, they continue to be an element of progress, and a key player in any plans for a sustainable world now and in the future. That is because women in many societies are capable of taking the lead on efforts to implement sustainability solutions on the ground.

“Besides being policymakers across governments and international organisations, women are also decision-makers within their own homes, making an impact on energy consumption, waste production, and other practices considered critical to achieving sustainability,” she added.

The Minister of Climate Change and the Environment highlighted that empowering women is key for implementing solutions to ensure sustainability and protect the environment, stressing that enabling women to use integrated, smart, and innovative solutions to climate change, sets the stage for shaping a sustainable future for the world, but also helps create a better, healthier environment for families and communities.

“Women have limitless potential allowing them to play a greater role as professionals in various key sectors, such as agriculture and natural resource management. This also places them in an ideal position to promote the use of smart, eco-friendly solutions at the community level," she further said.

The Minister stated that the world must channel even greater efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change on women around the world, and work harder to ensure gender equality and provide women the opportunity to play a bigger role.

“We are confident there is a global consensus in this regard, and we are committed to promoting and supporting these efforts as the UAE hosts the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year, in order to advance our collaborative efforts to shape a sustainable future for everyone, by engaging everyone,” Almheiri concluded.