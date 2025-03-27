Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee meetings

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD), chaired the inaugural meetings of the Private Education Committee and the Social Sector Committee.

These meetings mark a significant step in strengthening the roles of both committees by fostering collaboration among key stakeholders and reinforcing a unified national approach to education, human, and community development in line with the UAE’s strategic vision.

During the meetings, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of cross-sectoral cooperation in realising national ambitions for education and community development. Her Highness emphasised the necessity of joint efforts and role integration among relevant entities as the cornerstone of the Council’s strategic objectives to enable the development of innovative and sustainable policies that meet the needs of the community.

H.H. said, “Over the past period, we have conducted a thorough assessment of the current landscape and structure of the sector, to outline methodologies and gradually activate the committees’ work. We have also engaged with the UAE leaders across all emirates, drawing inspiration from their visions, experiences, and aspirations for the UAE community.”

She also reaffirmed the role of private education as a cornerstone of the national education system. She said, "We will work alongside our partners in the Private Education Committee to develop innovative ideas that enhance education quality and support our aspirations for establishing a strong foundation for an advanced and sustainable national education system, one that strengthens the country’s competitiveness and prepares future generations to lead."

On the social sector front, Her Highness said, “Our analysis of the current education landscape has identified key areas for improvement, some of which are deeply rooted in the social sector, particularly those related to families. This makes the integration of education, community development, and family support essential. We will work closely with our partners in the Social Sector Committee to address key priorities, meet community needs, and strengthen family cohesion, stability, and growth.”

The Private Education Committee meeting reviewed the relevant mandate and operational framework, including the study of policies and strategies related to private education and the provision of support to Federal and local entities.

Discussions focused on the importance of aligning and integrating the education system at the national level.



Furthermore, discussions in the Private Education Committee meeting focused on key topics including the Wellbeing Mark under the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge’s 2025 Strategy, the Arabic Language Education Policy for Early Childhood and enhancing Arabic language and Islamic education outcomes within Education 33 Strategy, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority’s 2025-2028 Strategic Plan.

The meeting also assessed the UAE’s performance in the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) and explored ways to leverage those results.

Meanwhile, the Social Sector Committee meeting outlined the scope of work, focusing on key issues related to family and community development, as well as strategies for their empowerment.

The Social Sector Committee discussed the Ministry of Community Empowerment’s strategy and key priorities for 2025, along with the Ministry of Family Affairs’ strategic outlook and priority programs for 2025-2027. The committee also reviewed the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development’s 2025-2027 strategy, and the initiatives focused on family growth. Additionally, discussions covered the development of a comprehensive family data system aimed at supporting data-driven policymaking. The initiative seeks to ensure that family-focused programs reach those in need efficiently and effectively, while also enabling the anticipation of future social trends and challenges.

The activation of the Private Education and Social Sector Committees represents a significant milestone in advancing the objectives of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council (EHCD). By fostering alignment between strategic directions, policies, legislation, and national plans, the Council ensures a cohesive approach to addressing community needs, fulfilling leadership aspirations, and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

As part of its new governance framework, the Council has established an Executive Committee responsible for reviewing detailed plans from relevant entities on key files within its mandate, ensuring alignment with its strategic vision and objectives. Activated earlier this year, the Executive Committee oversees three specialised subcommittees: the Private Education Committee, the Social Sector Committee, and the Higher Education Committee, all of which have now commenced their work, actively driving initiatives to advance the Council’s goals.

