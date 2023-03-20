UrduPoint.com

Marihub Supports UAE’s Salmeen Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Marihub, the pioneer developer and operator of ship supplies platforms, will provide Ramadan packages, including food and high-quality personal care products, to seafarers as a gesture to support the Salmeen initiative launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI).

The Ministry launched Salmeen in June 2022 to support seafarers in the maritime sector and guarantee that their needs are fulfilled, deeming them as one of the most significant pillars of international trade. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life of seafarers and support them, as per the UAE Government’s Excellence Model.

Commenting on the announcement, Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE is one of the global leaders when it comes to humanitarian work. Humans are the centre of our attention, and we don’t limit ourselves to offering scattered aid alone. The nation’s work model is aligned to provide better support to people. That is why, the country was the first in the world to assist stranded seafarers during the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic to safely return home, while adhering to the highest safety requirements.”

"We also launched several initiatives focused on protecting seafarers and their rights, such as 'Supporting our Blue Army'. As part of the initiative, ship management companies and owners were asked to provide mandatory health and life insurance to seafarers. As a result, we can confidently say that the UAE protects seafarers' rights and encourages workplace safety and provision of quality of life,” she added.

Osama Al Arabi, Executive Director of Support Services and Co-Partner of Marihub, stated, “To support the Ministry’s efforts in improving the quality of life for seafarers, and in honour of the holy month of Ramadan, we will donate special packages containing a comprehensive selection of food and personal care products. These packages are specially designed for seafarers who work for several days on ships. Our focus is on providing integrated food items that will help enhance the seafarers' ability to work during fasting hours, ultimately improving their quality of life, and creating a more comfortable and suitable working environment”

“More than 80 percent of global trade is transported via sea, yet traditional methods continue to dominate many aspects of the maritime industry, such as the supply of food and personal care products to seafarers. This often results in difficulties in providing sufficient quantities of products, directly impacting the quality of life for seafarers. To address this issue, we have launched the Marihub platform, offering a comprehensive solution to ship operation and management companies and owners. The platform provides access to the best food and health supplies, as well as services such as refuelling, lubricating oil, and spare parts,” Al Arabi added.

Marihub recently signed an agreement with MoEI to develop digital platforms that help in digitalising the operations of the maritime sector, increasing its operational efficiency and reducing expenses.

Related Topics

World Army UAE Oil June Government Agreement Industry Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

37 seconds ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

45 seconds ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

53 seconds ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

59 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai repo ..

Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai report to Bureau International des ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with JPMorgan Chase

DEWA discusses cooperation with JPMorgan Chase

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.