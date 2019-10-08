DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) Governmental authorities, and key industry decision makers, united to tackle existing industry challenges and discuss opportunities to bolster the country’s maritime landscape at the third annual 'UAE Maritime Leaders Roundtable Discussion' in Dubai.

This year's roundtable, held under the patronage of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, FTA, strategically followed the theme, 'Reinforcing a Competitive Classification Sector in the UAE: Challenges and Opportunities', in a bid to deliver industry advancing progress.

Bringing together prominent UAE maritime players from private and government sectors, discussions revolved around the status of maritime in the country and fostered plans to achieve more efficient and optimised industry standards.

Commenting on the roundtable proceedings, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the FTA, said, "Transparency and credibility are among a number of significant values that the FTA prioritises, and this doesn’t just apply to our internal operations.

"The roundtable’s objective of enhancing maritime, by uniting the industry’s top decision makers, effectively aligns with the FTA’s desire to uphold integrity at the forefront of our operations and communications. The open dialogue that was sparked today, in regards to topical issues which face the sector, and potential to overcome these challenges, will undoubtedly be taken into serious consideration."

Last year, the FTA joined the Convention of Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic, FAL Convention, to reinforce these values.

Similarly, this past summer witnessed the announcement of a new draft law that will be executed in 2020, to improve maritime operations in the UAE and give 100 percent ownership to citizens seeking to own vessel companies. Moreover, the country’s prior category-b standing, and current repeat bid in the International Maritime Organisation, are all invaluable contributing factors in the continuous development of local maritime.

Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director of Maritime Transport at FTA, noted, "The UAE’s elite maritime standing offers no room for complacency. The country’s climb in stature has been dependent on both innovation and a proactive approach, and the same applies to the maritime sector."

"By remaining pragmatic and assessing the international and regional markets," she added, "the FTA is constantly monitoring industry progress. This has enabled us to make strategic decisions by determining what changes and implementations can or need to be made, and then accordingly carrying these out; likewise, the roundtable is becoming instrumental in our approach. On a yearly basis, it gathers key industry figures, who are vital in the advancement of the sector, to give us direct feedback that we subsequently use to build upon the UAE’s permanency as one of the most renowned ports across the globe."

According to the Authority, continual improvement of infrastructure of land and maritime transport is a prerequisite for the success of any nation. The FTA has strongly emphasised this in the UAE’s endeavours to build its economy and develop its society.