Mark Carney Wins Race To Replace Trudeau As Canada's PM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:15 AM
OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Former central banker Mark Carney won the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, official results showed on Sunday.
Carney, 59, took 86 percent of votes cast to beat former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest in which just under 152,000 party members voted.
Trudeau announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days.
