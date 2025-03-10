Open Menu

Mark Carney Wins Race To Replace Trudeau As Canada's PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Former central banker Mark Carney won the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, official results showed on Sunday.

Carney, 59, took 86 percent of votes cast to beat former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest in which just under 152,000 party members voted.

Trudeau announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau January Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

12 hours ago
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

13 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

15 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

16 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

16 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

17 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East