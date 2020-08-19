UrduPoint.com
Market Cap Of Listed Companies Crosses One Trillion Dirham Mark

Wed 19th August 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The market cap of listed public and private companies in UAE capital markets crossed the one trillion Dirham mark, hitting AED1.07 trillion for the first time in years, according to official figures released by the two markets.

On Wednesday, the listed public joint stock companies booked AED11.7 bn in gains driven by a buying spree of powerhouse bank and realty shares. The upbeat sentiments manifested themselves in the general indices of the country's twin bourses advancing 1 percent and 1.

25 percent to 2,246 pts and 4,500 for Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, respectively, as compared to yesterday's session.

In the capital's bourse, ADQ continued its upward streak and closed higher at AED36.50 and Aldar Properties edged up to AED2. ADCB reached AED11.32 and ADIB followed suit to AED3.98.

In Dubai, the Emirates NBD ended the session on a positive note at AED10.75 and DIB closed at AED4.11. At the realty sector, Emaar Properties rose to AED2.93 and Union Properties to 32 fils.

