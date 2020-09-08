UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Cap Of Second Market - Listed Companies Rise To AED10.32 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Market cap of second market - listed companies rise to AED10.32 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The market cap of UAE second market-listed private companies amounted to around AED10.32 bn by the end of August, 1.7 percent up from the same month last year, according to official figures obtained by the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

The UAE started trading in second markets on 2014 in a move that aimed to boost liquidity for private companies and pave the way for its IPO in the Primary market.

The second market is market segment within the existing infrastructure of securities market to list private companies wherein investors are able to buy and sell shares of private company depending on fundamentals like supply, demand, financial statements and other disclosures.

There are six firms now listed in the UAE second markets, five of which at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and one in Dubai Financial Market. These are Manazel, with a market cap of AED2.6 bn; Wahat Al Zaweya Holding PJSC, AED2.31 bn; Al Qudra Holding, AED808 million; Reem Investments, AED777 million; The National Investor, AED577 million; and BH Mubasher, AED132 million.

Related Topics

UAE Company Buy Same Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market August Market From Million

Recent Stories

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Sustainability Prizes announces postponement ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.