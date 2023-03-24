UrduPoint.com

Market Conditions Partly Behind Sacking Bayern Munich's Former Coach: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 11:15 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) The sudden dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann by Bayern Munich has a justification, according to Bild, the renowned German tabloid newspaper.

The story claims that the German Football Giant's managers decided that the coach was to blame for the team's 10 lost points in 2023 and that the season's objectives were in jeopardy. They chose to hire Thomas Tuchel as quickly as possible after deciding that the international break was the ideal time to switch coaches.

Beginning on Monday, Tuchel will oversee Bayern's pregame preparations for their match-up with Borussia Dortmund.

Market conditions played a role in Bayern's decision to act swiftly because they believed Tuchel would soon be removed from the pool of potential replacements. The team didn't want to lose out on the former Chelsea coach because Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur were both interested in him. Ever since he took over as manager of Borussia Dortmund, they have had their eyes on him for a number of years.

