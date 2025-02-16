Open Menu

Marmoush's Hat-trick Fires City To Newcastle Victory; Arsenal Keep Title Hopes Alive

Published February 16, 2025

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes alive

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) LONDON, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – Omar Marmoush announced himself to the Etihad faithful as his first City hat-trick powered us to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Newcastle United.
The Egyptian needed just 33 minutes to guarantee the match ball as we took a commanding lead before half-time.

James McAtee then scored his first Premier League goal at the Etihad in the final 10 minutes to crown one of our best performances this season.

In the meantime, Arsenal moved within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after Mikel Merino's late double saw off struggling Leicester City 2-0.

