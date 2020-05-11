Maronite Patriarch of Antioch to join 'call to pray for humanity'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al Rahi, Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, will join the initiative to fast and pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May, 2020, to end the coronavirus pandemic, which was launched by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

Al Rahi called on all dioceses and communities to participate in the event, which will take place upon the invitation of the committee, stating, "In solidarity with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and all churches around the world and our Muslim brothers, we call on you to participate in the event on 14th May, as we will at the Patriarchal See.

"

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity issued a statement calling on all religious leaders and peoples from around the world to pray and fast for humanity on 14th May.

Pope Francis, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and many religious, political and social figures announced their participation in the event.