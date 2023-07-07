Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) UAE Team ADQ, the UAE’s first professional Women’s cycling team, announced that its star rider, Marta Bastianelli, is joining the team management, as the first women in the position of Riders’ Lead within the cycling industry (women and men).

After an illustrious career, spanning almost two decades, Marta Bastianelli has decided to retire from professional cycling in July 2023 and take on a vital role within UAE Team ADQ.

Following the conclusion of the Giro d'Italia Donne, Marta will assume the position of Riders’ Lead, leveraging her wealth of experience to enhance the team's holistic approach to athlete wellness.

This appointment underscores the team's commitment to prioritising its athletes' physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, ensuring optimal performance on and off the bike.

Camila Garcia, Head of Strategy at UAE Team ADQ, said, "We are thrilled to have Marta join our team as the Riders’ Lead for UAE Team ADQ. Marta's extensive professional athlete experience and proven expertise in the cycling industry will be invaluable in further strengthening the team and driving its success. We look forward to working closely with her on our holistic approach to elevate UAE Team ADQ to new heights."