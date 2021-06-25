Martial arts gym fire leaves 18 dead in China

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) A fire in a martial arts gym in Zhecheng County, central China's Henan Province, Friday morning, has left 18 people dead and 16 others injured, Xinhua news Agency quoted local authorities as saying.

It was not clear what caused the fire, which injured 16 people, four of whom were in serious condition, the county government said