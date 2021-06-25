UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martial Arts Gym Fire Leaves 18 Dead In China

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:45 AM

Martial arts gym fire leaves 18 dead in China

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) A fire in a martial arts gym in Zhecheng County, central China's Henan Province, Friday morning, has left 18 people dead and 16 others injured, Xinhua news Agency quoted local authorities as saying.

It was not clear what caused the fire, which injured 16 people, four of whom were in serious condition, the county government said

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire China Government

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

Five FC personnel martyred in terrorists’ attack ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO takes home 12 awards at CVPR 2021 while the p ..

29 minutes ago

The Country’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand r ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.