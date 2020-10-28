UrduPoint.com
Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office At Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court To Vaccinate Families Of Martyrs With Coronavirus Vaccine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court to vaccinate families of martyrs with coronavirus vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court has launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said that the campaign was launched due to the significant attention of the UAE’s leadership for the families of martyrs while highlighting the constant monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his keenness to provide the families of martyrs with their required services and decent and stable lives.

Sheikh Khalifa also pointed out that the office, in cooperation with the department, is implementing the campaign to target the families of martyrs around the country to protect their health.

He then commended the efforts of front-liners, who are a model to follow of devotion and patriotism due to their significant work in all health authorities around the country, as well as the role of medical cadres who are the fruits of the UAE’s investments in the health sector and its support for its workers.

The families of martyrs thanked the office for its previous support, which includes initiatives and cultural events aimed at raising their awareness of COVID-19 and relevant preventative measures, as well as of the precautionary policies adopted by relevant authorities and the process of vaccinating them.

Since the start of the pandemic, the office has been keen to communicate with the families of martyrs and enable them to handle its consequences

