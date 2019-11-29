UrduPoint.com
Martyrs Set Finest Examples Of Sacrifice: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Chairman of the National Media Council, has paid tribute to the nation's martyrs, who lost their lives to preserve and protect the homeland, saying they "set the finest examples of sacrifice and loyalty."

In a statement released on the occasion of Commemoration Day, which is observed on 30th November, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said that this day represents a national occasion during which "we underline the noble values that our righteous martyrs embodied. They have laid down their lives with great pride, for the sake of our homeland and its preservation and protection.

"On this occasion, we pay homage to the souls of our martyrs who set the finest examples of sacrifice and loyalty."

The Minister added, "On this day, the will of the nation unites to remember the legacy of our martyrs, and to draw inspiration from their sacrifices and patriotism, and renew its loyalty to the homeland and leadership.

"We also salute the mothers and the families of the martyrs who stressed that the people of the UAE are one family that joins hands to uphold the banner of the homeland."

