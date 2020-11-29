Martyrs' heroics will remain engraved in memory of homeland: Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, affirmed that the memory of the nation's brave martyrs "remains engraved with our souls and conscience at all times," adding that they have sacrificed themselves for the sake of the homeland and the elevation of their country.

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, Al Bowardi said that the words of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, described the meaning of martyrdom as "a self- devotion which is the highest degree of heroism and sacrifice to the homeland."

"Therefore, the heroics of our martyrs, both military and civilian, will remain engraved in the memory of our nation and conscience of the UAE people, and we will hold their sacrifices as medals of dignity and honour," Al Bowardi said.

He noted that on the occasion of Commemoration Day "it is our national duty to remember the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs and their courage in the battlefields, and we have the right to be proud of our sons who were martyred far from their families in defence of their honour and the dignity of their country."

Al Bowardi concluded by saying that, "May God have mercy on our martyrs, protect the UAE and its people from all evil and harm, perpetuate the blessing of security, stability and unity on us, and to grant us and their families with patience and solace."