UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyrs' Heroics Will Remain Engraved In Memory Of Homeland: Al Bowardi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:45 PM

Martyrs' heroics will remain engraved in memory of homeland: Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, affirmed that the memory of the nation's brave martyrs "remains engraved with our souls and conscience at all times," adding that they have sacrificed themselves for the sake of the homeland and the elevation of their country.

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, Al Bowardi said that the words of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, described the meaning of martyrdom as "a self- devotion which is the highest degree of heroism and sacrifice to the homeland."

"Therefore, the heroics of our martyrs, both military and civilian, will remain engraved in the memory of our nation and conscience of the UAE people, and we will hold their sacrifices as medals of dignity and honour," Al Bowardi said.

He noted that on the occasion of Commemoration Day "it is our national duty to remember the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs and their courage in the battlefields, and we have the right to be proud of our sons who were martyred far from their families in defence of their honour and the dignity of their country."

Al Bowardi concluded by saying that, "May God have mercy on our martyrs, protect the UAE and its people from all evil and harm, perpetuate the blessing of security, stability and unity on us, and to grant us and their families with patience and solace."

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE May November God All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

1 hour ago

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

2 hours ago

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that ..

2 hours ago

UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from ..

2 hours ago

Commemoration Day celebrates UAE&#039;s noble valu ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.