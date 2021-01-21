UrduPoint.com
Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, To Explore Global Collaboration On Renewable Energy Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:15 PM

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global collaboration on renewable energy projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, and China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Company (CGGC INTL), announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential areas of collaboration on renewable energy projects worldwide.

The MoU was signed at a virtual ceremony today, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2021, taking place virtually in the UAE capital this week. The signatories were Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Lyu Zexiang, Chairman, CGGC INTL.

"CGGC is one of the world’s leading international engineering companies, and is active in many sectors that Masdar is interested in, including renewable energy and urban communities – both of which are key to sustainable development," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

"Masdar today is active in more than 30 countries around the world, invested in projects totaling 10.

7GW in capacity and USD20 billion in value, and we are always interested in exploring potential opportunities with partners. We look forward to seeing if there are global potential areas of collaboration and concrete projects that could be mutually beneficial for our companies to engage in."

"Masdar is a key partner for CGGC INTL," said Lyu Zexiang, Chairman of CGGC INTL. "We share the same green and sustainable development goals. As the world's leading energy construction company, Energy China Gezhouba International Corporation looks forward to working with our partners to present more and more clean, sustainable landmark projects, contributing to global green development. "

ADSW, which has been reimagined as a virtual event for 2021, has featured a series of high-level virtual events, including the ADSW Summit, IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability Virtual Forums and the World Future Energy Summit Webinars.

