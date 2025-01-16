Masdar City, DCD partner to enhance social well-being, sustainability in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Masdar City, a leading hub for innovation and sustainability in Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Community Development (DCD), the regulatory body of the social sector in the emirate, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will enhance cooperation to improve community well-being and develop a sustainable and inclusive environment, with a focus on supporting social innovation.

This agreement outlines a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Abu Dhabi residents. Key initiatives include developing accessible and sustainable sports facilities for all ages and abilities, providing public spaces for non-profit organisations to host events like charity drives and awareness campaigns, and bolstering volunteerism and innovation to address social challenges through sustainable projects.

Masdar City Free Zone will support this partnership by providing an inclusive work environment and innovative incentives to attract start-ups and social initiatives.

Mohammed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Masdar City on initiatives aimed at elevating the quality of life in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration signifies more than just an agreement; it reflects our shared commitment to the implementation of sustainable projects that foster community engagement and support social innovation.

We will work to launch initiatives that include establishing sports amenities, providing workspaces for the Third Sector, introducing community awareness programmes, and supporting volunteering initiatives.

He added, “We believe that our collaboration with Masdar City represents a pioneering model for public-private partnerships, promoting Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a leader in the fields of sustainability and social innovation. We are proud to partner with organisations that contribute to achieving our comprehensive community vision. We continuously seek to broaden our horizons to cooperate with those who share our goals and ambitions, fostering cross-sector integration to achieve sustainable and balanced growth.”

Mohammed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City, commented, "This agreement, signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, underscores Masdar City's commitment to innovative solutions that directly enhance the quality of life for Abu Dhabi residents. We are proud of this partnership, which strengthens Masdar City's position as a global hub for social sustainability and innovation, and we look forward to launching impactful community initiatives."

This collaboration supports Abu Dhabi's vision to strengthen cross-sector integration and achieve a balance between social and environmental sustainability. It also aligns with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which elevates Abu Dhabi's position as a global model in adopting sustainable practices.