Masdar City Free Zone Facilitates Process For Golden Visas In Abu Dhabi

Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Masdar City Free Zone has announced that it is now facilitating the process and submitting, Golden Visas for all eligible candidates and their families.

In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a division recently launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Masdar City Free Zone is already working to promote the Golden visa to eligible candidates under the qualifying sectors including, investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talents, researchers in various fields of science and knowledge and students with promising scientific capabilities. ADRO is dedicated to helping new residents settle into Abu Dhabi and supports the integration and harmonisation of expatriates with the local culture and society.

Abdulla Balalaa, Executive Director of Masdar City, said the Golden Visa is of particular relevance to Masdar City, which hosts more than 900 companies that are benefiting from the City’s unique ecosystem of education, R&D, technology startups, incubators and corporates.

"Masdar City is therefore serving as a hub for the kinds of researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, and students, all within specialised fields, who would qualify for a Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi," he added.

"Our Masdar City Free Zone team has already processed several Golden Visas and is looking forward to welcoming eligible candidates to the Free Zone’s One-Stop Shop office in Masdar City, or remotely via online, phone or email, where they can avail of all the advice and services that they need," he went on to say.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director - Executive Affairs Office at ADDED, said, "Abu Dhabi Residents Office is committed to providing support to the emirate's thriving international community. Whether offering smart services or guidance and access to a burgeoning business ecosystem, our goal is to empower every person that calls Abu Dhabi home, enabling them to fulfil their potential and contribute to the emirate's advancement."

