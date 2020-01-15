Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park community attraction

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI,15th January 2020 (WAM) – Masdar City will inaugurate its new community amenity, Central Park, during The Festival, which is taking place at Masdar City this weekend.

The new park is designed to achieve Abu Dhabi’s first Exemplar rating under the Estidama Pearl Community Rating System (PCRS) and will host the three-day festival from Thursday, January 16, to Saturday, January 18. The fun-packed event is open to everyone, and members of the public will be able to learn more about sustainability and making more environmentally aware decisions.

"The Festival is the highlight community event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and we are delighted to be able to host it in Central Park, our newest sustainability-focused amenity. Masdar City is focused on pedestrians and this vision continues with this new development, which aims to promote active living and healthy lifestyles while encouraging social interaction, engagement and walkability," said Yousef Baselaib, Executive Director, Sustainable Real Estate, Masdar.

"Central Park is a reflection of Masdar City’s continued commitment to innovation, development and acceptance of all cultures, and it is fitting that we inaugurate the park as the country begins its preparations for our half centenary."

Central Park has been designed to reflect the four principles of the Estidama system – economic, environment, social and cultural – and is built to the highest sustainability standards to reduce energy and water consumption, construction and operational waste, and carbon emissions for materials used in the park.

Conservation measures include the collection of organic, green-cut and biodegradable waste material for onsite landscaping and the inclusion of native and adaptive drought- and salt-tolerant plants. The park has achieved 80 per cent shading for Primary pathways and 100 per cent shading over playgrounds, improving the outdoor thermal comfort of the park. Energy for lighting comes from renewable sources such as photovoltaic panels.

Educational elements include a storytelling stage, along with urban farming areas – including edible maze areas, climbers and green walls that will grow herbs and vegetables.

The park’s landmark feature is a fog harvesting tower, which will collect humidity to supplement the water-efficient irrigation system feeding the urban farming areas.

Organic waste and landscape waste from the park will be converted to compost for use in the park’s landscaping.

Public amenities at the park include food and beverage outlets, lawn areas, community gardens and small-scale allotments, flexible market spaces and unique bespoke playground areas.

During The Festival, Central Park will feature themed zones, each focused on raising awareness about sustainability through fun and educational workshops. A main stage will feature live performances, such as comedy and game shows, and educational talks about sustainability, while other zones will be dedicated to community engagement and interactive events, including science shows.

Workshops will increase awareness on sustainability, recycling and upcycling, while local producers will sell eco-friendly goods and handcrafted gifts. There will also be a special area focused on food sustainability, including how to grow your own produce, composting and food waste.

Visitors to Masdar City’s Observation Deck will be able to see the world’s largest mosaic made from recycled materials. Depicting the UAE’s journey of development, the artwork was made from recycled materials collected from Masdar City and plastic waste, aluminium cans and cardboard donated by the community.

Masdar Park will welcome home Masdar’s Eco-Bus following a tour of all seven emirates to raise awareness of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and educate local communities about sustainability and climate change. The Eco-Bus will be hosting interactive workshops for children throughout The Festival and will provide information on how to help mitigate climate change at home by recycling and using more energy-efficient appliances.

Masdar Park will also feature trampoline park BOUNCE and a planetarium dome, which will provide an immersive space and astronomy experience. The park is also home to food and beverage outlets housed in recycled shipping containers, a playground, basketball courts, football pitches and the 5.6 kilometre Al Mamsha running and walking trail.

The Festival is open to the public from 10am-10pm on Thursday, January 16, and Friday, January 17, and from 10am-8pm on Saturday, January 18. Entry is free and all members of the community are welcome. Following The Festival, Central Park will be open seven days a week, from 9am-11pm.