Masdar City To Raise Challenges And Opportunities For Sustainable Transportation At Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) As part of Masdar City’s efforts to foster the adoption of sustainable urban transportation, two of the city’s spokespeople will address key issues, challenges, and opportunities in electric vehicle innovation during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2023.

Scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 29th to 31st of May, the three-day conference will feature high-caliber electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and sustainability experts.

Lukas Sokol, Masdar City’s head of master planning, will shed light on Masdar City’s pioneering work in introducing electric and autonomous vehicles to Abu Dhabi during a presentation called “Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in the middle East” from 15:20 to 15:40 on Monday.

Sokol will also discuss the challenges and opportunities EVs face as they play a crucial role in the evolving urban mobility ecosystem and the potential quality of life, efficiency, and sustainability gains that can be achieved through innovation.

Steve Severance, Masdar City’s director of growth, will highlight practical ways for Abu Dhabi and the region’s cities to take advantage of the electric vehicle revolution.

During a panel discussion called Enabling and Financing Electric Vehicle Innovation in the Middle East, from 14:20 to 15:05 on Tuesday, Severance will provide examples of success stories worldwide that could be tailored for the region.

Panelists will also discuss how to accelerate innovation across the EV value chain and support the creation of new startups, research, and development, as well as the crucial role of green financing in facilitating the transition to EVs.

The panel will also include several other prominent experts, such as HSBC’s senior manager of sustainable finance, Jonathan Keyes; Abu Dhabi Ports’ director of corporate innovation, Pablo Olivera Brizzio; and Etisalat Services Holding’s head of mobility, Khaled Saif.

