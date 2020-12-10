Masdar City’s Eco Residences 2 project wins MENA Green Building Project of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Masdar City’s Eco Residences 2 project, has been awarded the middle East and North Africa, MENA, Green Building Project of the Year, at the MENA Green Building Awards 2020.

This award marks the second Green Building Award for the Eco Residence project, after Phase I of the development received the Green Residential Building award in 2018.

The win was announced at the ninth edition of the Green Building Awards in Dubai, which opened with an address by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Honorary President of Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability. The event was hosted in partnership with regional EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, and marked the conclusion of its 9th Annual Congress held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment with the theme "Building a Sustainable Future in Uncertain Times’.

The Eco Residences 2 is the latest mix-use development within Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, comprising of 365 Residential Units and 513 Corporate Residential units located within nine high-performance residential buildings. It is also complemented with 5,646 square meters of retail, an amenity and pool deck and a public plaza.

The Eco Residences 2 was designed by Masdar City project partners, CBT Architects, as the lead architect, and EHAF Engineers as lead consultant, Sixco as the main contractor, and AECOM as the architects and engineers of record, under the central vision, to create a sustainable, compact, and walkable mixed-use neighbourhood. Through the application of an integrated and holistic design process, the Eco Residences 2 project team, exceeded all Masdar City Sustainability key performance indicators, whilst achieving a dual three Estidama Pearl Building Rating System, which was introduced for new buildings by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi, and LEED Platinum Campus certification according to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, LEED, building rating system.

The certification is the highest building rating in LEED, and one of the world’s most widely used green building codes.

"The focus has been to develop highly sustainable buildings which exemplify Masdar City and embody the ‘four pillars of sustainability’: social, environmental, economic, and cultural," said, Abdulla Balalaa, Acting Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate, Masdar City.

"Masdar would like to congratulate all of our partners on the success of the project, a deserving winner of the ‘MENA Green Building Project of the Year 2020’ title."

Kishore Varanasi, Principal, CBT Architects, said, "The design and construction of the Eco Residence 2 project demonstrates environmental design and construction excellence, driven by a desire to conserve energy and water, minimise GHG emissions, and with a vision to promote biodiversity, minimise the use of high-embodied-energy materials and create an attractive, liveable and inspiring environment."

The Green Building Project of the Year award 2020, represents the 51st accolade awarded to Masdar City since its inception and the second award received so far in 2020. Masdar City was honoured earlier this year at the World Architecture News|World Interiors news awards 2020, which recognise the "creative, outstanding work of the innovative and visionary architects worldwide".