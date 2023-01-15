UrduPoint.com

Masdar City’s Sustainability-themed Community Celebration Returns For Three Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) The Festival at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week’s community event, is returning to the Masdar City podium from January 20-22 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Everyone across the UAE is invited to Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban community to learn about sustainability through a host of fun, family-friendly and educational activities.

The Festival at Masdar City concludes Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, during which Masdar City is showcasing groundbreaking sustainable technologies from numerous local and international start-ups and enterprises.

At ADSW this year, 22 companies will take part in Masdar City's Innovate platform, a global initiative providing small and medium-sized companies the chance to present to potential investors and company decision makers.

“Masdar City is dedicated to showing the world what urban sustainable development is all about,” said Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, Sustainable Real Estate. “We’ll be doing this with our local and global partners on the exhibition floor – and we’ll be raising awareness in our community when we welcome thousands of visitors to the Masdar City podium for an enjoyable long weekend of family entertainment with sustainability at its core.”

“We’re particularly excited to once again be staging The Festival at Masdar City, with the UAE hosting COP28 in November,” added Al Breiki.

“There has never been a better time to learn about sustainability.”

Visitors to the Masdar City podium will be able to learn about and take part in a host of sustainability activities, including sustainable gardening and science experiments courtesy of a series of workshops being sponsored by TAQA, The Festival’s innovation partner.

They will even be able to build their own projects using upcycled materials in a dedicated crafting zone.

There will be live music in a dedicated busking area, a photo-op zone decorated with stunning sustainability installations, a games' area, arts and crafts, and theatre performances at The Festival’s main stage.

A supervised toddlers’ area will also be provided by Blossom Nursery, which recently opened in Masdar City.

Environmentally aware products will be on sale in a purpose-built retail zone, plus a variety of delicious food and snacks, not to mention thirst-quenching drinks.

PepsiCo’s Aquafina brand, The Festival’s official hydration partner, will be selling nano-filtered still and sparkling water and a variety of flavoured waters from specially installed water stations.

At these stations, visitors will be able to purchase reusable water bottles or refill their own, while choosing the temperature, carbonation level and flavour intensity of their drinks.

Related Topics

World Music Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Sale January November Family Event All From P

Recent Stories

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

24 seconds ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

41 seconds ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

16 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Ind ..

UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

31 minutes ago
 UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.