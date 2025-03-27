Masdar completes acquisition of Valle Solar project in Spain

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar announced today the investment through its subsidiary Saeta of one of the largest solar PV projects in Spain’s Valencia region, Valle Solar.

This landmark project, initially promoted by the joint venture of Genia Solar Energy and Solar Ventures, is the next step in Masdar's commitment to expansion in Spain, driving growth across the renewable energy sector.

This agreement is a further step towards securing the construction of the plant, which is located in the municipalities of Ayora, Jarafuel and Zarra. It is expected to be operational in the first half of 2027 and will consist of a 234 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic plant, with the potential to add the hybridisation of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) of 259MW.

Valle Solar integrates initiatives supporting biodiversity and local communities, showcasing a best-in-class example of integration between local wildlife protection and renewable energy production, reflecting Masdar’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Masdar is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies.

The acquisition of Valle Solar by Saeta underscores Masdar’s commitment to Spain's energy transformation, while progressing its growth plans in the Iberian Peninsula and Europe as the company targets a global clean energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

The agreement between Saeta Yield, Genia Solar and Solar Ventures establishes Valle Solar as an exemplary model of sustainable development, where clean energy production is combined with respect for the environment and commitment to the community.

This project represents a significant step towards decarbonization and the strengthening of the local economy, becoming a benchmark for future initiatives in the field of renewable energies. Furthermore, this investment agreement not only advances the energy sector, but also establishes a model of collaboration that can be replicated in future projects.

In this transaction, Watson Farley & Williams, G-advisory, EY and Finergreen advised Solar Ventures and Genia Solar Energy, and Saeta Yield was advised by Broseta, Solida and Pérez-Llorca.