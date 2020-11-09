Masdar, FAB complete landmark energy and water-saving project for Future Rehabilitation Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, have announced the completion of an energy and water-saving retrofit project for an Abu Dhabi-based school for People of Determination.

The Future Rehabilitation Centre in Mohammed bin Zayed City is benefitting from energy reductions of over a third and water savings of nearly 30 percent as a direct result of the retrofit.

Funds from a special co-branded, biodegradable credit card were used to finance the retrofit, which followed an extensive audit of the Future Rehabilitation Centre by Masdar’s Energy Services team and contractor Smart4Power. A percentage of the spending on the joint credit card, launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2013, goes toward a dedicated Green Fund for environmental projects selected by FAB.

The extensive energy conservation project included the installation of an on-grid rooftop solar photovoltaic system providing 30 kilowatt-peak (kWp) capacity, an advanced ventilation and air-conditioning control system, various water-saving devices, special soil additives, LED lights, and thermal coatings on the school’s roof to reduce heat gain. A monitoring system has also been installed to verify the achieved savings.

"The United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi are committed to tackling the significant challenge of reducing building-related carbon emissions, which account for nearly 40 per cent of total emissions globally. Masdar is proud to be supporting the UAE government’s mandate by leveraging its expertise in retrofitting to deliver important energy and water-savings for the Future Rehabilitation Centre," said Yousif Al Ali, Executive Director, Clean Energy at Masdar.

"We are honored to be able to make a positive contribution to the incredible work of the Future Rehabilitation Centre, which is dedicated to supporting young People of Determination."

The conservation measures identified as part of the retrofit project were installed on the 5,500-square-metre purpose-built facility, which was donated by the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi in 2011, by contractor Smart4Power, who played an important role in the delivery of the project and are responsible for monitoring the facility’s ongoing operations.

"We were delighted to be awarded this landmark energy-saving project for our centre. As we anticipated, this project provides our students and staff a better environment with improved air quality and visual acuity, making a positive impact. The project delivers meaningful savings on our utility bills and allows us to redirect funding toward new technology and expansion of our educational programme for the students. I extend my thanks to Masdar and FAB for the successful implementation and completion of this project," said Dr Mowfaq Mustafa, Director of the Future Rehabilitation Centre.

The Future Rehabilitation Centre was first inaugurated in 2000, under the patronage of its Honorary President Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in the presence of Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Future Rehabilitation Centre board of Directors. The Centre is dedicated to the empowerment of special needs children through specialised therapy and education.

The retrofit is advancing the school-wide energy conservation program in support of the UAE Vision 2021 and Energy Strategy 2050, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its foundation, the school’s programmes have enabled the integration of 118 students into regular schools and also helped 18 young adults to find meaningful employment in the government and private sector.

Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy Group CEO and Head of Personal Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, said, "FAB is proud to work alongside Masdar to make a difference to the lives of Future Rehabilitation Centre students. Today, we celebrate the completion of the landmark energy and water-saving project. Initiatives like this are central to FAB’s goal of helping people to grow stronger through access to clean technology.