Masdar goes dark for Earth Hour 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development, will join thousands of organisations around the world by switching off its lights today, Saturday, March 27, to mark Earth Hour 2021. The global initiative will see entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines, go dark across the world to call attention to climate change and nature loss.

Started in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund and partners, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, celebrated in more than 180 countries and across 7,000 cities. Masdar will turn its lights off at its headquarters in Masdar City, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, to highlight that the Earth’s protection is a collective responsibility.

Abdulla Balalaa, Acting Executive Director, Sustainable Real Estate, Masdar City, said, "The principle behind Earth Hour is aligned with Masdar’s vision for creating a more sustainable future for all. This year, with the limitations on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Masdar is inviting our colleagues and our partners based within the City, to also join us in marking the occasion by switching off their lights at home during Earth Hour. Masdar is proud to support this movement to further the collective goal of progressing the global green transition."

Earth Hour 2021 will be held under the theme of #Connect2Earth and amidst the current global COVID-19 pandemic, this year will mark the first-ever Earth Hour "Virtual Spotlight" as participants are encouraged to post imagery and videos of their participation online.

Earth Hour is focused on raising awareness and encouraging people to take simple actions to live more sustainable lifestyles.

Balalaa continued, "Masdar City is currently home to over 900 companies that are committed to the research and development of some of the world’s most innovative sustainable technologies. The City is a growing hub of world-class sustainable technology innovators, and we are proud to incubate companies that bolster the UAE’s, and in turn the world’s, efforts to tackle climate change. In addition, buildings in Masdar City are mandated to achieve a minimum 3-Pearl rating under the Estidama Pearl Building Rating System (PBRS), and the City has the largest cluster of low-carbon, LEED-certified buildings in the world."

Organisations based in Masdar City include international companies and SMEs, to startups, all committed to advancing the sustainability agenda and spearheading the innovations to realize greener, more sustainable urban living. These organisations include, among others, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens, Tabreed and Honeywell. The City is also home to the world's first university dedicated to artificial intelligence, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and leading HealthTech company, G42 Healthcare.