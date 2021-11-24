UrduPoint.com

Masdar Named ‘Energy Company Of The Year’ For Third Time At Gulf Business Awards 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Masdar named ‘Energy Company of the Year’ for third time at Gulf Business Awards 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has been recognized as ‘Energy Company of the Year’ for the third time at the prestigious Gulf Business Awards 2021, having previously won the award in 2016 and 2017.

The Gulf Business Awards recognize companies positively impacting and driving the GCC’s economic landscape, with companies being judged on criteria including innovation, growth, financial results, and corporate social responsibility. Niall Hannigan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar, received the award in person at a gala ceremony, held on Tuesday evening at the Dubai International Financial Centre, attended by many of the top business leaders in the region.

Masdar’s victory in this award comes after the company more than doubled the capacity of its renewable energy portfolio within two years, with Masdar now investing in or committed to invest in projects with a total generation capacity of at least 13 gigawatts. Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s only planned and approved research and development cluster, also continues to expand, with the City today home to more than 1,000 companies.

"Receiving this award once again is testimony to the commitment and efforts of our dedicated employees around the world and to the unstinting support of our shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. "Masdar is proud to have played a key role in the UAE’s energy transition over the past 15 years, and today we are active in almost 40 countries around the world, helping nations achieve their climate objectives. In Masdar City, we have created a true greenprint for sustainable urban development, providing a hub for tech pioneers to innovate the solutions of tomorrow. I look forward to competing for this award again in 2022!"

The shortlist for the Energy Company of the Year award included many other leading energy companies. Gulf Business, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, also presented awards to companies and business leaders within the sectors of banking, energy, healthcare, investment, real estate, retail, technology, transport and logistics, as well as tourism and hospitality.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Hub 2017 2016 Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Hamburg Chamber sign MoU to expand ..

Dubai Chamber, Hamburg Chamber sign MoU to expand strategic partnership

2 minutes ago
 SU organizes national conference on 'English langu ..

SU organizes national conference on 'English language & literature'

15 minutes ago
 First 1,000 days 'Mother & child support program' ..

First 1,000 days 'Mother & child support program' launched

15 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of murder of four of a family in ..

IGP takes notice of murder of four of a family in Ferozwala

15 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budg ..

Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director

15 minutes ago
 Effective legislation being made to protect women ..

Effective legislation being made to protect women rights: Buzdar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.