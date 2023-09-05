Open Menu

Masdar Park Design Earns Estidama ‘Exemplar’ Sustainability Rating

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Masdar Park design earns Estidama ‘Exemplar’ Sustainability rating

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) Masdar City’s Masdar Park has achieved the “Exemplar” design rating under the Estidama Public Realm Rating System, becoming the second community park in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, and the region to achieve this rating. This recognition signifies that plans for Masdar Park have met or surpassed the Estidama system’s economic, environmental, social, and cultural standards for sustainability.

“This second ‘Exemplar’ rating affirms Masdar City’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and creating solutions to climate change,” said Mohamed Al Breiki, Masdar City’s executive director of sustainable real estate. “Our parks are intended to be innovative, sustainable, and future-focused while meeting cultural needs and contributing to improved quality of life—all factors that contributed to its Estidama rating.”

Masdar Park is a key component of Masdar City’s “greenprint” for sustainable urban development, which is designed to increase open green spaces, public recreational facilities, and sustainable social infrastructure projects that position Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination to live, work, and play. Park facilities use recycled materials and include a multi-purpose sports playground, beach volleyball courts, badminton and basketball courts, and various leisure attractions and amenities.

The park also features a food hall that will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for residents and visitors with different styles of cuisine, from local favorites to international brands. The space also offers both indoor and outdoor spaces for dining and events.

Furthermore, in celebration of the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, Masdar Park will host Abu Dhabi’s first LEED Platinum-rated community mosque, which is designed to enhance social cohesion and quality of life in the emirate. LEED ratings, delivered by the U.S. Green Buildings Council, are the international standard for green buildings. LEED Platinum is the highest rating available.

“The mosque was designed as a true contemporary interpretation of traditional Arabic architecture to the highest standards of sustainability in the UAE,” added Al Breiki. “Receiving the LEED Platinum certification confirms that the mosque has met the highest international sustainability standards and achieved high levels of efficiency.”

“We used the most advanced sustainability practices in the design of Masdar Park, making it not only a wonderful outdoor destination for the people of Abu Dhabi, but also an opportunity to learn about and experience sustainability in action,” said Sebastien Miller, Masdar City’s public realm manager. “The latest Estidama rating will certainly increase community awareness of the sustainability benefits of Masdar Park. We look forward to welcoming people very soon.”

In 2022, Masdar City’s Central Park also received the Estidama PRRS “Exemplar” rating for public realm—the first park in the region to do so. It has also been designed to support a 4-Pearl rating under Estidama’s Pearl Community Rating System. While the public realm system rates public gathering spaces such as parks, the community system rates urban communities as a whole.

Related Topics

Sports Badminton UAE Abu Dhabi Mosque From Arab

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : P ..

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister ..

29 minutes ago
 Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: ..

Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: Nilofer

29 minutes ago
 12 falcon hunters apprehended

12 falcon hunters apprehended

29 minutes ago
 DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti ..

DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activitie ..

31 minutes ago
 6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign ..

6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign

31 minutes ago
 SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum ..

SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum and Awards&#039; on September ..

36 minutes ago
LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to pr ..

LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 6

32 minutes ago
 Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart ..

Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM

32 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PT ..

IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PTI's leader

32 minutes ago
 LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: ..

LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: Shahid Haider

32 minutes ago
 Poland to spend over 4% of GDP on defence in 2024

Poland to spend over 4% of GDP on defence in 2024

32 minutes ago
 Saudi extends 1 mn bpd oil output cut through Dece ..

Saudi extends 1 mn bpd oil output cut through December: ministry

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East