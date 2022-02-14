UrduPoint.com

Masdar Plays Key Role In Promoting Sustainability, Climate Action

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) plays a crucial role in supporting the UAE leadership’s vision to promote relevant initiatives and innovation.

Since its establishment in 2006, the company has supported the UAE’s efforts to promote sustainability and climate action.

Masdar has exerted significant efforts to boost innovation for over 15 years. It has strengthened its stature as a leading international company in clean energy through a strategic agreement between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), TAQA and Mubadala to become shareholders in Masdar. This will help increase the company's renewable power capacity to more than 50 gigawatts by 2030.

Green Hydrogen Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe and can be used as a substitute for traditional fuel sources in many areas. Green fuels produced from renewable energy sources are likely to play an important role in strategies aimed at reducing carbon emissions for many sectors, including long-distance transportation, shipping and aviation. Hydrogen is expected to represent up to 18 to 25 percent of global energy demand by 2050. More than 30 countries are drafting their hydrogen plans and planning to implement more than 228 large-scale projects across the hydrogen value chain.

An international report, titled, "The UAE’s Role in the Global Hydrogen Economy," has revealed that the UAE has the foundations and competitive advantages to be a leading country in terms of producing and exporting low-carbon hydrogen, especially as it has the resources and infrastructure to exploit this new type of fuel and drive the growth of the hydrogen market in the middle East, North Africa and the rest of the world. The country’s production of green hydrogen relies on the abundance of solar power and suitable areas in the country and low-cost electricity produced by solar power.

The UAE has always prioritised climate action and has adopted technology-based solutions to reduce the effects of climate change. It is committed to creating new economic opportunities to reduce carbon emissions both locally and internationally.

For over a decade, Masdar has explored hydrogen production and generation opportunities. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), green hydrogen can compete with fossil fuel sources by 2030 if the development of this sector is adequately supported. Hydrogen has the potential to become the Primary fuel for a future green economy. It will be a critical factor to decarbonisation strategies when the world aspires to achieve climate-related goals and create a more sustainable future for all.

Masdar is working on several innovative initiatives in the field of green hydrogen, including the establishment of a pilot plant in Masdar City, the leading sustainable city in Abu Dhabi, to explore opportunities for developing green hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and producing kerosene from electricity for transportation and aviation purposes, in cooperation with local and international partners.

The project’s first phase is based on producing green hydrogen, which will be converted into sustainable fuel for aircraft and used for other applications and experiments to fuel vehicles and buses within Masdar City. Through this project, participating companies will help reduce the UAE’s carbon footprint, increase local demand for sustainable fuel sources, and offer basic knowledge and technical expertise to locally produce this type of fuel.

In September 2021, bp, ADNOC and Masdar signed three strategic cooperation agreements to enlarge the scope of the bilateral partnership between the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK) in areas of sustainability, including the development of two clean hydrogen centres in both countries with a capacity of 2 gigawatts.

During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Masdar announced its cooperation with Engie, a global leader in providing low-carbon energy services. The two companies signed an agreement with Fertiglobe, the largest commercial marine exporter of urea and ammonia, to develop a globally competitive green hydrogen production plant in the UAE with a production capacity of 200 megawatts that supports green ammonia production.

Masdar also signed an agreement with Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., one of the largest energy companies in Japan, to explore opportunities for drafting renewable energy projects, including those in the field of offshore wind energy in Japan, and joint projects in hydrogen, ammonia, the capture and use of carbon storage, energy storage battery systems, and energy trading activities.

Supporting Innovation Since its establishment, Masdar has been keen to promote the culture of innovation and empower the youth to lead its future sustainability efforts. During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the company hosted a number of international events attended by presidents of states, policymakers and global business leaders, representing a platform for exchanging views, knowledge and innovation.

The latest edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week focussed on undertaking effective measures and procedures in technology, innovation, international cooperation, leadership and economic development.

Moreover, the "Youth 4 Sustainability" forum held on the sidelines of the event played a significant role in discussing youth opportunities in the green economy and reinforcing youth leadership in innovation.

Masdar’s strategic investments in renewable energy aim to support the national efforts in innovation. The company plays a leading local, regional and international role in promoting efficient and advanced technologies.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Electricity Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Vehicles Lead United Kingdom Japan Middle East September Market Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Supporting women in education key to long-term GDP ..

Supporting women in education key to long-term GDP growth: Emirates LitFest Expo ..

31 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

48 minutes ago
 11 killed, 1,133 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 killed, 1,133 injured in Punjab road accidents

48 minutes ago
 UK PM Boris Johnson urges Russia to step back from ..

UK PM Boris Johnson urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

48 minutes ago
 GCU seminar on excessive use of cellphones, social ..

GCU seminar on excessive use of cellphones, social media

48 minutes ago
 New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: ..

New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>