Masdar - Protecting environment, limiting effects of climate change prioritised by UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Protecting the environment and limiting the effects of climate change are prioritised by the UAE and its leadership.

Since the formation of the UAE, it has been keen to adopt leading initiatives and projects benefitting future generations and contributing to sustainable development.

The establishment of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in 2006 resulted from the country's significant efforts to protect natural resources and reduce carbon emissions.

Masdar is a vital supporter of the country's work to promote clean energy solutions, strengthen sustainable development and address climate change.

It is also a leading developer and investor in renewable energy, clean energy technologies and sustainable urban development.

The Mubadala Investment Company is currently active in nearly 40 countries, encouraging innovation in clean energy technologies to reduce emissions and reinforcing the leadership of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, in general, in this field.

Since its establishment, Masdar has assisted the efforts to address climate change and global warming. The company currently invests in sustainable projects valued at over US$20 billion, with a production capacity exceeding 13 gigawatts. It has also helped offset over 16 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahy, CEO of Masdar, expressed his pride in the UAE's overall achievements, most notably in the renewable energy sector, which has achieved recent progress and reinforced the country's leadership in this area.

"Masdar has enhanced its stature as a leading international company in promoting clean energy solutions around the world, helping to promote the diversification of the economy and energy sources," he said.

Masdar's clean energy sector and sustainable urban development journey are full of achievements and significant local and international projects. In 2013, the company established the Shams Solar Plant, one of the middle East's most important renewable energy projects.

The company completed Phase III of the 800-megawatt Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Park in Dubai, developed through an alliance led by Masdar, in cooperation with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ADF Renoplus.

Masdar developed Al Tufaila Wind Power Plant in Jordan, the first commercial wind power project in the Middle East.

In Oman, Masdar constructed the Dhaffar Wind Power Plant, the first large-scale wind power project in the Arabian Gulf, producing 50 megawatts of clean energy for nearly 16,000 houses, helping prevent about 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Internationally, in 2011, the Gemasolar CSP Plant was inaugurated in Spain, the world's first solar utility energy project.

The company also launched three projects in the United Kingdom, including the London Array, one of the world's largest offshore wind power plants that prevent the emission of 925,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and the first Hywind Scotland plant.

Masdar has made several international key investments, including Future Hero Energies, India's leading clean energy company.

Masdar also leads green hydrogen development initiatives and sustainable fuel programmes for transport, shipping, and aviation. The company launched initiatives to support the development of a green hydrogen economy in Abu Dhabi, including a pilot plant project in Masdar City that will explore opportunities for developing green hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and producing kerosene from electricity for transportation and aviation purposes, in cooperation with local and international partners.

Masdar City is the only specialised and accredited research and development complex in Abu Dhabi. It currently houses more than 1,000 companies, ranging from international companies and institutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and local start-ups.

The city also houses the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the first intergovernmental organisation based in the Middle East, and the UAE Space Agency, Siemens and Honeywell.

The city also hosts the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the first graduate university specialising in artificial intelligence research globally. It offers specialist postgraduate programmes for students from the UAE and the rest of the world. The G42 Healthcare has one of the largest laboratories that conduct tests to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

To promote awareness and exchange knowledge on significant sustainability and clean energy challenges, Masdar has been keen to hold knowledge platforms, events and strategic initiatives since its establishment to raise awareness of sustainability issues. It also hosts the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week annually.