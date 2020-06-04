UrduPoint.com
Masdar Supporting UAE’s Sustainable Development, Says CEO

Thu 04th June 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) By deploying innovative technologies that are relevant to the region, such as solar power plants, onshore wind farms and waste-to-energy projects, Masdar is supporting the UAE’s sustainable development, stated Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar.

"Since Masdar was established in 2006, the number of people living in urban communities has overtaken rural dwellers for the first time in history – and another 2.5 billion people will be added to our towns and cities by 2050. To cope with this expansion while conserving natural resources, cities must adapt to support sustainable living and meet the increasing demand for food, energy and water, and growing waste production," Al-Ramahi said in a statement ahead of World Environment Day.

"City planners will need to reconnect and rethink the relationship between cities and the natural environment. As the world’s most sustainable community, Masdar City provides a road map for sustainable urban development to accommodate population growth, based on the principles of economic, social, cultural and environmental sustainability," he pointed out.

''This year, we have all learnt an invaluable lesson: our natural world has its limits and we must use the gifts it gives us wisely. By creatively harnessing the abundant resources of solar and wind power, we can deliver a more sustainable future for all of us, while remaining in harmony with our environment," he added.

"We are also active in more than 30 countries around the world, helping to expand energy access in emerging markets and reducing reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation," the Masdar CEO said in conclusion.

World Environment Day, WED, is celebrated on 5th June every year, and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment, engaging governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issue.

This year, the theme is biodiversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential.

